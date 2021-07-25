Shia Paradigm of Islam: God, the starting point to understand Islam (Part 1)

SHAFAQNA | by Dr Chris Hewer: The two major schools of Islam, the Sunni and the Shia, hold different perspectives on Islam that need to be understood within their own terms. They do not form two different ‘Islams’, but rather two different ways of understanding the one way of life, Islam. They hold common elements: the belief in God, the prophethood of Muhammad (PBUH), the guidance of the Quran, human accountability and destiny, but these are configured differently by the two schools; crucially, in the case of the Shia perspective, by the inclusion of divinely appointed Imams, who act as infallible guides to humankind from the death of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) onwards.

The Shia Paradigm of Islam

A paradigm is a model that helps to bring different elements into a relationship so that they can be understood as a whole. Different religions have different paradigms and each needs to be understood within its own. The part that the Quran plays in the Islamic paradigm is different to the part played by the New Testament in Christianity, for example. Even within a particular religion, different groups, schools or denominations will draw their paradigm differently. For example, we can contrast a hierarchical, dogmatic, sacramental Christian denomination with one that stresses an absence of priesthood, dogma and sacraments; they would have quite different paradigms even though there would be some common elements. The same is true within Islam. To understand Islam as Shia Muslims do, one needs to understand it within a Shia paradigm; anything else will be a distortion.

God is the starting point to understand Islam: God, the supreme being, who alone eternally existed, unmoved and uninvolved with any other being, for only God existed, before the creation of anything, before time and before space. Muslim philosophers have used the classical schools of philosophy to speak of God. God is the being who causes everything to exist but is uncaused by anything else; the one who sets all things in motion, whilst being unmoved by anything else; the one who knows everything, whilst being unknown by anything else. God existed and there was nothing else. The existence of God can be demonstrated by philosophical argument and presented to the human being as a rational proposition for belief. The rational man or woman then makes the act of faith; “I believe.”

What can we say of God in God’s very self, of the essence of God? Nothing. Human beings, like the rest of creation, belong to a totally different order to the supreme being. We are creatures; God is the creator of all that exists. We are finite, we have limits to our life and knowledge; God is infinite, eternal and all-knowing. No matter how sophisticated our poetry, philosophy or imagination, God is greater still, transcendent, beyond our ability to comprehend. Of the essence of God, we can say nothing.

Whenever we speak of God, the philosophers remind us that we are using a created human language and human philosophical categories to speak about a supreme being who lies beyond all such things. This means that every positive statement that we make about God can only go as far as our creaturely knowledge will extend. Every time we say something, we are saying “it is as though…” “to the best of our ability, we can say…” “in our categories of knowledge, the best that we can say is…” When giving praise to God, Muslims will always add Subhanallah to show that “God is holier” than anything that human beings can say or imagine. Given these limitations, what can we say about God?

There are certain things that we can say about God that do not depend on God doing anything, like being a creator. We can say that God exists; therefore God possesses life. God alone existed and created everything else in creation; therefore God possesses power. God knows how to fashion a creation without the need of any teacher; therefore God possesses knowledge. These three qualities belong to the very nature of God and, even though we cannot understand what they mean from God’s perspective, they are things that we can say about the essence of God that are not dependent on the creation. They are called, technically, attributes of essence. It belongs to the essence of God to possess life, power and knowledge.

Once God creates something, then there is a fundamental change. Something now exists outside of God. Now God knows the creation and the creation can know something about God; God is the being who created the creation. Now we can speak about interaction; God interacts with the creation. God guides, sustains and communicates with the creation. We can speak of God being merciful to the creatures and God acting with justice. These are a different kind of attribute; once they did not exist because the creation did not exist. After God created something these attributes came into being, therefore they are creatures too. These are called attributes of act; they show us some aspect of God’s interaction with the creation. Many of the names by which God is known tell us something about these attributes. God is called, for example: the All-forgiving, the Guide, the Judge, the Most Generous, the Giver of Life, the Giver of Death, the All-hearing, the Most Merciful, and the Source of Peace.

Speech and Light

Two of these attributes are central in God’s interaction with human beings. God is the one who speaks and God is the All-knowing. Through speech, God sends the word of guidance to the creatures so that we may know who we are, what is our capacity, our potential, our duties and our destiny. Through this speech or word of God, in Arabic the Kalam-Allah, God reveals to humankind guidance and gives commands: things that must be done and things that must be avoided. Through this word, God sends guidance to the earth in the form of scriptures.

The whole of creation is in a sense a revelation from God; the creation is full of the signs of God for those who would reflect and ponder on these things [Quran 10:24]. Through God’s knowing, human beings receive the capacity of intellect and reason; this enables us to reflect and know something of God’s actions. This is like a light that God radiates on the creation to provide guidance, knowledge, and reason, through which human beings have the capacity to receive the revelation, reflect on it and interpret it correctly. This light, in Arabic the Nur Allah, shines on and through all men and women to different degrees, to be like an inner guide by which we can worship, obey, serve and love God.

The Quran tells of an incident in which God speaks to Adam before the assembly of the angels [Quran 2:30-34]. God asks the angels to name the things of the earth. They cannot as God has not given them this knowledge, thus they are unintelligible. God taught the names to Adam, on behalf of humankind. Now that he possessed the knowledge, he could inform the angels of that fact, but still could not teach them to the angels because they lacked the God-given capacity to receive the knowledge. The angels recognised the immense potential of human beings; they can know the source, process and outcome of everything. In this way, they bowed down in recognition of the superior knowledge given to Adam by God.

A characteristic of all human beings is that the spirit of God (Ruh) has been breathed into them at their creation [Quran 15:29]. These gifts of intellect, knowledge and the ability to interact with God are essential characteristics of what it is to be human. Through them we can know the attributes of God and connect with the divine essence, but we can never penetrate to share in it. Through them we have an innate awareness of our relationship with God. The Quran recounts that all the pre-embodied human souls were asked: “Am I not your Lord?” and they responded: “Yes indeed!” [Quran 7:172-174]. In a sense then, all the experiences of our earthly life are reminders of our true capacity and nature; we are in a process of awakening to what we really are.