July 22: Eid Al-Adha celebration at Imam Khoei Islamic Centre in London

SHAFAQNA- The Eid Al-Adha celebration will be held  by Al-Haraka Al-Hussainiya.

This program will be held on Thursday 22nd July 2021 at 7:30PM (UK Time) at  the Imam Khoei Islamic Centre in London. The program includes a Lecture by Sheikh Javad Shomali and recitation of Dua Kumayl  by Mulla Ali Fadhil. Only brothers can participate in the event.

 

