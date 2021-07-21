https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/eid-2.jpg 944 1186 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-07-21 14:56:232021-07-21 14:56:23July 22: Eid Al-Adha celebration at Imam Khoei Islamic Centre in London
July 22: Eid Al-Adha celebration at Imam Khoei Islamic Centre in London
SHAFAQNA- The Eid Al-Adha celebration will be held by Al-Haraka Al-Hussainiya.
This program will be held on Thursday 22nd July 2021 at 7:30PM (UK Time) at the Imam Khoei Islamic Centre in London. The program includes a Lecture by Sheikh Javad Shomali and recitation of Dua Kumayl by Mulla Ali Fadhil. Only brothers can participate in the event.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!