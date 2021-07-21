What is the ruling when a Muslim confesses to abandonment of Islam in public? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about apostasy in Islam (Irtidad).

Question: A Muslim confessed in public that he/she is no longer a Muslim, has joined Christianity and has been baptised in church. Is such a person an apostate from Islam (Murtad)?

The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: The one who truly goes out of Islam and joins Christianity, is considered to be a Murtad. But the person is not considered to be a Murtad as soon as confessing by tongue and baptism, while still believes in Islam in his/her heart.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA