What is the ruling when a Muslim confesses to abandonment of Islam in public? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about apostasy in Islam (Irtidad).
Question: A Muslim confessed in public that he/she is no longer a Muslim, has joined Christianity and has been baptised in church. Is such a person an apostate from Islam (Murtad)?
The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: The one who truly goes out of Islam and joins Christianity, is considered to be a Murtad. But the person is not considered to be a Murtad as soon as confessing by tongue and baptism, while still believes in Islam in his/her heart.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
