How can the human existence be defined?

SHAFAQNA – The Existence of the human being is a Divine Trust. The condition for access to the lofty status of Welayah is that this trust is returned to its owner before death. Because at the time of death whether willing or unwilling is taken from the human being and return of the trust does not apply on forced and unwanted retake; because the human being is not the owner of anything. Allah (SWT) Commanded the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) to say: I am not the owner of anything, and attracting the least of benefits or repelling the least of harms (damages) is not in my hands [1].

[1] Shamim-e-Welayat, the Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, Page 60.