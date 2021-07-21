Saudi Arabia: Health condition of Hajj pilgrims is satisfactory / There is no case of Corona among them

SHAFAQNA- The health conditions of the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God is satisfactory and no cases of coronavirus or other diseases that affect their health have been registered among them, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced last night.

“All hospitals and centers in the holy shrines are ready to treat any case, and many volunteers are present at this year’s ceremony,” said Mohammed Al-Abdulali, a spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Health.

Emphasizing the need to comply with health protocols, he added: “Achieving complete collective safety requires public commitment.”

On the other hand, Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub, the security spokesman of the Saudi Ministry of Interior, announced the completion of the first and second phases of the Hajj security programs and stated: The third phase of the pilgrims’ stay in Mina has started today and in the days of Tashreeq.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English