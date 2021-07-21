Date :Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 | Time : 15:55 |ID: 222701 | Print

Vice Speaker of SISC: Government of salvation should be formed soon

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, the deputy speaker of the Lebanese Supreme Islamic Shia Council (SISC), today (Wednesday) called for speeding up the formation of a government of salvation and reform, and for abandoning the record of imaginary victories.

Al-Khatib said: “The rulers and leaders, after looting the property of the people, ruined the country and spread chaos, corruption and poverty.”

He added: “This is while Lebanon is also being boycotted and besieged by the US government.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

