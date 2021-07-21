https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/A21E96A8-3D6B-409B-AB21-E9D5A2F87EA0.jpeg 450 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-07-21 15:55:252021-07-21 15:55:25Vice Speaker of SISC: Government of salvation should be formed soon
Vice Speaker of SISC: Government of salvation should be formed soon
SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, the deputy speaker of the Lebanese Supreme Islamic Shia Council (SISC), today (Wednesday) called for speeding up the formation of a government of salvation and reform, and for abandoning the record of imaginary victories.
Al-Khatib said: “The rulers and leaders, after looting the property of the people, ruined the country and spread chaos, corruption and poverty.”
He added: “This is while Lebanon is also being boycotted and besieged by the US government.”
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
