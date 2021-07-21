Date :Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 | Time : 16:02 |ID: 222723 | Print

Lebanese President: I will consult with Parliament on PM in due time

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese President Michel Aoun on his Twitter page today (Wednesday) stressed the need for parliamentary consultations to appoint a new caretaker Prime Minister.

“Parliamentary consultations will take place on time, and any request to delay these consultations must be justified,” Michel Aoun wrote.

Parliamentary consultations to appoint a new prime minister will begin next Monday, and according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency, a timetable for consultations with factions and independent representatives has been set.

