Lebanese President: I will consult with Parliament on PM in due time

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese President Michel Aoun on his Twitter page today (Wednesday) stressed the need for parliamentary consultations to appoint a new caretaker Prime Minister.

“Parliamentary consultations will take place on time, and any request to delay these consultations must be justified,” Michel Aoun wrote.

Parliamentary consultations to appoint a new prime minister will begin next Monday, and according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency, a timetable for consultations with factions and independent representatives has been set.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English