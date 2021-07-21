Date :Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 | Time : 16:02 |ID: 222728 | Print

Zarif sympathizes with Iraqi people, gov. on bloody bombing

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif telephoned Iraqi counterpart on Tuesday night to express sympathy towards Iraqi people and government on the terrorist bombing in Baghdad’s Sadr City.

In the phone conversation, Zarif also exchanged opinions with Fuad Hussein, Iraq’ Foreign Minister, on the bilateral ties between Iran and Iraq.

He also congratulated Hussein on Eid al-Adha – one of the two great eves among Muslims.

A suicide bomber exploded himself in a crowded Market in Baghdad’s Sadr City last night, killing at least 35 and injuring dozens of people.

You might also like
Zarif discusses JCPOA developments with IAEA's acting director general Feruta
Kashmir, Pakistan, Iran Pakistani FM telephones Iranian counterpart about Kashmir
Iranian & Qatari FMs discuss latest developments in region
Zarif highlights Iranians unity in repelling over 444 imposed wars in history
Iran, Russia, and Turkey stressed on ‘Syria’s constitutional committee independence to win public support’+ Video
US must leave region, Zarif says
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *