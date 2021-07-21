Zarif sympathizes with Iraqi people, gov. on bloody bombing

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg 0 0 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-07-21 16:02:532021-07-21 16:02:53Zarif sympathizes with Iraqi people, gov. on bloody bombing
SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif telephoned Iraqi counterpart on Tuesday night to express sympathy towards Iraqi people and government on the terrorist bombing in Baghdad’s Sadr City.
In the phone conversation, Zarif also exchanged opinions with Fuad Hussein, Iraq’ Foreign Minister, on the bilateral ties between Iran and Iraq.
He also congratulated Hussein on Eid al-Adha – one of the two great eves among Muslims.
A suicide bomber exploded himself in a crowded Market in Baghdad’s Sadr City last night, killing at least 35 and injuring dozens of people.
