What are the indicators of useful and strategic knowledge according to seventh Shia Imam (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the seventh Shia Imam, Musa Al-Kadhim (AS) who said: The most appropriate knowledge for you is that one which your deeds do not become rectified except by acting on it. And the most Wajib (obligatory) action for you is that one which you will be accounted for, and the most necessary knowledge for you is that one which corrects your heart, and shows you the corruption of the heart, and the better knowledge is that one which adds to your worldly good deeds. Therefore, do not engage yourself with a knowledge which if you do not know about does not harm you, and do not neglect the knowledge which not knowing it adds to your ignorance [1].

[1] E’alaam’ud-Deen, Page 305; Mizanul Hikmah, Hadith 14138.