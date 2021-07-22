Date :Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 | Time : 10:15 |ID: 222743 | Print

How can a wise person be recognised?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – A group of people came to the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) and asked: How can we recognise a wise person? Imam (AS) replied: The wise person is the one who puts everything in its right place. Then they said: Describe to us the ignorant. Imam Ali (AS) said: By introducing the wise, I also made known the ignorant (meaning, the one who does not put everything in its right place) [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 235.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *