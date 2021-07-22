https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/ali-1.jpg 145 237 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-07-22 10:15:542021-07-22 10:15:54How can a wise person be recognised?
How can a wise person be recognised?
SHAFAQNA – A group of people came to the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) and asked: How can we recognise a wise person? Imam (AS) replied: The wise person is the one who puts everything in its right place. Then they said: Describe to us the ignorant. Imam Ali (AS) said: By introducing the wise, I also made known the ignorant (meaning, the one who does not put everything in its right place) [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 235.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!