How can a wise person be recognised?

SHAFAQNA – A group of people came to the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) and asked: How can we recognise a wise person? Imam (AS) replied: The wise person is the one who puts everything in its right place. Then they said: Describe to us the ignorant. Imam Ali (AS) said: By introducing the wise, I also made known the ignorant (meaning, the one who does not put everything in its right place) [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 235.