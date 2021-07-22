Date :Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 | Time : 10:44 |ID: 222767 | Print

Custodianship of Masjid Al-Haram: Second phase of Hajj was successful

SHAFAQNA- Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, the Director General of Masjid Al-Haram and the Prophet’s Mosque, today (Thursday) emphasized the success of the second Hajj phase.

Al-Sudais said: There are three stages in Hajj rituals; The stage of Tawaf Al-Qudum (The Tawaf of Arrival) was successful on the seventh and eighth days of Dhul Hijjah.

He reminded: the third and last stage is performed today (Thursday) with the movement of pilgrims to perform the Farewell Tawaf (Tawaf Al-Wada’), which is done in groups.

The Saudi official noted: “This year’s Hajj was distinguished in terms of the use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence, and this made this year’s Hajj a unique and intelligent Hajj by all standards.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

