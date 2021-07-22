US State Department: Decision to reopen consulate in Jerusalem is final

SHAFAQNA- The US State Department announced yesterday (Wednesday) that the US is pursuing the reopening of its consulate in Jerusalem.

The ministry stressed the need to refrain from any unilateral action in the Palestinian territories that could make it difficult to reach a two-state solution.

US government-Israeli-Palestinian sources have reported that the US government will reopen its consulate in occupied Jerusalem in November this year.

The decision to postpone the reopening of the US consulate was made at the request of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the regime’s Foreign Minister.

An Israeli source said that the Israeli regime opposes the reopening of the consulate in Jerusalem because it contradicts the US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English