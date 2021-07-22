A Palestinian martyred in Israeli regime’s prison in occupied Jerusalem

SHAFAQNA– A young Palestinian, ‘Abdu’l-Khatib Al-Tamimi, was martyred in a vague situation last night in Al-Muskubiyya prison in occupied Jerusalem.

Relatives of the martyr say he was subjected to torture and electric shock, which led to his martyrdom. Al-Tamimi, 43, from the Shafat camp, was martyred a few days after being detained by Israeli occupying forces at the Al-Muskubiyya interrogation center in occupied Jerusalem. The family of the martyr said that the Israeli regime police informed them that their son had died of a heart attack inside the prison. However, relatives say the young Palestinian was tortured to death in prison.

According to Palestinian media reports, a relative of the young man told reporters that he had received reports from detainees in Al-Muskubiyyah that at around 6pm, they heard screams and beatings in one of the detention rooms. One of the detainees also said that the young man was tortured with an electric shock shortly before his death was announced. The Palestinian family has requested an autopsy of their son’s body in the presence of a Palestinian doctor. Abdul-Khatib Al-Tamimi was arrested on July 18 on charges of driving offenses.

This news is originallA published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English