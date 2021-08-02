Date :Monday, August 2nd, 2021 | Time : 09:40 |ID: 222840 | Print

Islamic Thought Course By Dr Yahya Jahanghiri

SHAFAQNA- Thrill of Peace (TOP) International Association has organized an Islamic Thought Course on Islamic Intellectual Doctrines: Sufism, Akhbarism, Theology, Philosophy, etc. The course will be held online by Dr. Yahya Jahanghiri (University Professor). The deadline to register is August 23. The course will be held Saturdays at 7:30 PM (London Zone).

