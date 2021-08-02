https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/course-e1627893541182.jpg 526 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-08-02 09:40:182021-08-02 10:34:10Islamic Thought Course By Dr Yahya Jahanghiri
Islamic Thought Course By Dr Yahya Jahanghiri
SHAFAQNA- Thrill of Peace (TOP) International Association has organized an Islamic Thought Course on Islamic Intellectual Doctrines: Sufism, Akhbarism, Theology, Philosophy, etc. The course will be held online by Dr. Yahya Jahanghiri (University Professor). The deadline to register is August 23. The course will be held Saturdays at 7:30 PM (London Zone).
