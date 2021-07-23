https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/24B4DB40-D8D7-495C-9593-317CB7A73CA6.jpeg 557 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-07-23 05:08:312021-07-23 10:40:27A child was killed in fire in Sulaymaniyah's refugee camp
A child was killed in fire in Sulaymaniyah’s refugee camp
SHAFAQNA- A terrible fire broke out in a refugee camp in Iraqi Sulaymaniyah, Iraqi Media reported.
A large fire broke out in the Ashti IDP in the city of Sulaymaniyah in the Iraqi Kurdistan region. The city’s Governor announced in this regard: The fire apparently occurred due to the electricity connection, during which a child was killed and six tents were completely destroyed.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
