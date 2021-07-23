A child was killed in fire in Sulaymaniyah’s refugee camp

SHAFAQNA- A terrible fire broke out in a refugee camp in Iraqi Sulaymaniyah, Iraqi Media reported.

A large fire broke out in the Ashti IDP in the city of Sulaymaniyah in the Iraqi Kurdistan region. The city’s Governor announced in this regard: The fire apparently occurred due to the electricity connection, during which a child was killed and six tents were completely destroyed.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English