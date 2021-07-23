https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-07-23 10:27:082021-07-23 10:27:08Is wet hand enough for performing Wudhu? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
Is wet hand enough for performing Wudhu? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Wudhu.
Question: Is it enough if at the time of performing Wudhu, we just make the hands wet and rub on the face and the hands (without pouring water)?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is no problem if the wetness of hands is to the extent that is considered to be as washing.
Source: leader.ir
