Is wet hand enough for performing Wudhu? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Wudhu.

Question: Is it enough if at the time of performing Wudhu, we just make the hands wet and rub on the face and the hands (without pouring water)?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is no problem if the wetness of hands is to the extent that is considered to be as washing.

Source: leader.ir