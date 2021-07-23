What is the connection between logic and progress according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA – In a comprehensive and strategic guideline, the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) commanded Muslims: Always involve logic in (all) tasks and stop outbursts and rule of emotions. Be the person of logic and not the emotions. Whenever an individual or nation moves forward on the path of accomplishment and progress; gradually finds a tendency from emotions to logic. Getting close to the rule of logic and moving out of the rule and domination of emotions is proof of maturity and accomplishment of the soul [1].

[1] Beest Goftar, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 201.