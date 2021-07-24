Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Hajj

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Hajj

Hajj is of two types: Umrah and Tamattu. Hajj is an obligatory act of worship and is one of the Furu’ al-Din (ancillaries of the religion) in Islam. Hajj is a set of deeds performed in the month of Dhul-Hijjah in and around Mecca. Hajj is the largest mass gatherings of Muslims. Muslims from different countries of the world gather in Mecca during Hajj season.

“Hajj is [during] well-known months, so whoever has made Hajj obligatory upon himself therein [by entering the state of ihram], there is [to be for him] no sexual relations and no disobedience and no disputing during Hajj.”

Holy Quran (2:197)

French

Hajj

Le Hajj est de deux types : Oumra et Tamattu. Le Hajj est un acte de culte obligatoire et l’un des Furu’ al-Din (auxiliaires de la religion) de l’Islam. Le Hajj est un ensemble d’actes accomplis au cours du mois de Dhul-Hijjah à la Mecque et dans ses environs. Le Hajj est le plus grand rassemblement de masse de musulmans. Les musulmans de différents pays du monde se rassemblent à la Mecque pendant la saison du Hajj.

“Le pèlerinage a lieu dans des mois connus. Si l’on se décide de l’accomplir, alors point de rapport sexuel, point de perversité, point de dispute pendant le pèlerinage.”

Saint Coran (2:197)