Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Eid Al-Adha

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Eid Al-Adha

Eid Al-Adha or the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is one of the great Muslim holidays in the tenth day of the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah. On this day Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH) was commanded by God to sacrifice his son Ismail (A.S). He obeyed and took Ismail to Mount Moriah. Just as he was to sacrifice his son, Gabriel descended with a “ram” and by God’s Command, Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH) sacrificed it instead of Ismail. In Islam, sacrificing on this day is obligatory on the one who performs Hajj al-Tamattu and is recommended on others. Worship on the night and day of Eid Al-Adha is highly recommended, and reviving the night of Eid Al-Adha with prayer and supplication has many virtues, but according to religious sources, fasting on Eid Al-Adha is forbidden like Eid Al-Fitr. Eid Al-Adha is a public holiday in Islamic countries, and Muslims celebrate this day.

“And when he reached with him [the age of] exertion, he said: “O’ my son, indeed I have seen in a dream that I [must] sacrifice you, so see what you think. He said: “O my father, do as you are commanded. You will find me, if Allah (SWT) wills, of the steadfast. And when they had both submitted and he put him down upon his forehead, We called to him: O’ Abraham, You have fulfilled the vision.” Indeed, We thus reward the doers of good. Indeed, this was the clear trial. And We ransomed him with a great sacrifice…”

Holy Quran (37:102-107)

French

Aïd al-Adha

L’Aïd al-Adha ou la “Fête du Sacrifice” est l’une des grandes fêtes musulmanes du dixième jour du mois lslamique de Dhul-Hijjah. Ce jour-là, le Prophète Ibrahim (P) a reçu l’ordre de Dieu de sacrifier son fils Ismaïl (A.S). Il obéit et emmena Ismaïl au mont Moriah. Quand il voulait sacrifier son fils, Gabriel est descendu avec un “bélier” et par ordre de Dieu, le Prophète Ibrahim (P) l’a sacrifié à la place d’Ismaïl. Dans l’Islam, dans ce jour-là, le sacrifice est obligatoire pour celui qui accomplit le Hajj al-Tamattu et est recommandé pour les autres.

Le culte à la nuit et le jour de l’Aïd al-Adha est fortement recommandé, et faire revivre la nuit de l’Aïd al-Adha pour faire la prière et la supplication a de nombreuses vertus, mais selon les sources religieuses, le jeûne de l’Aïd al-Adha est interdit comme l’Aïd al-Fitr. L’Aïd al-Adha est un jour férié dans les pays Islamiques, et les musulmans célèbrent ce jour.

Spanish

Eid Al-Adha (Fiesta del Sacrificio)

Eid al-Adha es el décimo día del mes de Dul-Hayya y una de las grandes fiestas de los musulmanes. En este día se emitió la orden divina al Profeta Abraham (P) para sacrificar a su hijo Ismael (P). El Profeta Abraham (P) estaba a punto de cumplir el mandato divino, cuando el Arcángel Gabriel descendió con un carnero y le dijo que sacrificase el carnero en lugar de su hijo.

En el Islam, el sacrificio en este día es obligatorio para el que realiza el Hayy y se recomienda para los demás. La adoración en la noche y el día de Eid al-Adha es muy recomendable, y permanecer despierto por la noche de Eid al-Adha con oración y súplicas tiene muchas virtudes.

Al igual que el Eid al-Fitr, el ayuno en el Eid al-Adha es prohibido. Eid al-Adha es un día festivo oficial en los países islámicos y los musulmanes lo celebran en este día.

“ Y, cuando tuvo bastante edad como para ir con su padre, dijo: «¡Hijito! He soñado que te inmolaba. ¡Mira, pues, qué te parece!» Dijo: «¡Padre! ¡Haz lo que se te ordena! Encontrarás, si Alá quiere, que soy de los pacientes». Cuando ya se habían sometido los dos y le había puesto contra el suelo… Y le llamamos: ¡Abraham! Has realizado el sueño. Así retribuimos a quienes hacen el bien. Sí, ésta era la prueba manifiesta.

Sagrado Corán (37:102-106)