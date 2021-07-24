Advertorial Reportage- Persian sweets and Persian desserts are considered the best in Iran, though they are loved by those who travel to Iran.

Iranians have successfully found different tasty recipes for desserts, and they have developed them and shifted the recipes to the next generation. We know by now that rice and kabab take the most special place in Iranian cuisine, but what about desserts?

As a traveler in Iran, you will find one thing common in all the desserts: saffron, cardamom, and even rosewater. Some of the best Persian desserts that you will love tasting in Iran are stated below. If you are interested in how each one tastes, you can find their recipes online and prepare them at home and enjoy.

Persian Halva

The Persian halva is different from that of the Middle Eastern one. The process is toasting the wheat flour slowly in butter or oil, sugar, saffron, and even rosewater. As you can see, rosewater and saffron are used in almost all Persian desserts.

The dense paste is then decorated with the help of the slivered almonds as well as pistachios. You can see imprints on the halva as a design done with the help of the edge of the spoon. Iran is rich in desserts, and people love all of them. (you can find Persian halva recipe here.)

Masghati

Masghati is considered to be one of the best Persian desserts due to its softness and colorful texture. The base of the masghati dessert is a mixture of water or even milk mixed with starch and sugar.

When the masghati is cooled down, the starch solidifies the liquids and then creates a very delicate and jelly-type sweet treat. The dessert base is very versatile, and it is usually incorporated with Iranian recipes and ingredients to provide a

combination of flavors. (You can find masghati recipe here.)

Sholeh zard

Sholezard is a rice pudding prepared with the right amount of saffron to provide a perfect yellow shade. For decoration purposes, there can be words and designs dusted on the Sholezard and an ideal way to showcase the talent.

Sholezard is considered to be a typical Persian dessert that is eaten mainly during the religious ceremonies in the month of Ramadan. It is a dessert that can be used as charitable offerings as well. (You can find sholeh zard recipe here.)

Zoolbia-Bamieh

Zoolbia is described to be deep-fried cakes that are mainly soaked in rosewater and saffron syrup. Bamieh, on the other hand, is okra in Persian, and it is reminiscent of churros, and it is immersed in rosewater and saffron syrup.

The combination of these two Zoolbia and Bamieh is well known mainly during Ramadan in Iran as it provides the required sugar blast after the entire day of fasting for the individual. These fried decadents are washed down with the help of hot Persian tea.

Ranginak

The date palms are plentiful and can be seen in a vast number in the Persian Gulf and the region in the southern part of Iran. Ranginak is considered to be a flavorful as well as a decadent dessert. Ranginak is regarded as one of the best Persian desserts, and it has a soft date stuffed with walnuts that are toasted and later drenched within a mixture of flour, cinnamon, butter, and even cardamom.

The color and texture of the ranginak make it a great dessert both for the eyes and taste buds.

Faloodeh Shirazi

Noodles act as desserts. After you try faloodeh, you will be surprised and ask yourself a noodle as a dessert? Faloodeh is described as a semi-frozen noodle that bathes in the syrup of rosewater and is later served along with lime juice and sour cherry syrup.

You can find faloodeh in all the ice cream shops in Iran, mainly during the hot summer days. Flood is considered one of the Persian desserts, and you should know that the best version of faloodeh is found in Shiraz.

Bastani Akbar Mashti

In the year 1950, Akbar Mashti was known to be most well-known for his ice creams or bastanis, and it is considered one of the most famous and traditional ice creams in Iran.

The concoction of the vanilla saffron ice cream, along with rosewater and even pistachio, can make you crave it. You can enjoy the dessert in a cup or even just like the locals between wafers easily. You can also get the makhloot or mixed version of faloodeh and ice cream and enjoy the taste of both at once.

Sohan

Sohan belongs to the region of Qom. There is a unique connection between Qom and sohan. Sohan is a dessert prepared with wheat sprout, eggs, and cardamom, along with rosewater and sugar. In most cases, pistachios are studded on the surface of the sohan to make it more tempting and even pleasing.

Sohan is a Persian dessert with a crunchy and buttery texture, and it is very addictive.

Gaz

Almost no trip to Iran, especially Esfahan, is complete without eating gaz. Gaz is a Persian dessert that is made with the sap of the angebin plant mainly. It is a combination of rosewater, pistachio as well as egg whites. It is also known to be a gooey nougat packed in separate wrappers and even dredged in flour to make the gas ardi, which is the most favorite one for the Iranians.

Qottab

Qottab is a dessert that is a traditional Persian one. It consists of a wheat dough that is wrapped around the walnut or even an almond filling. The Qottab is a spiced dessert with cinnamon, rose water, orange blossoms, and even cardamom and later shaped into crescent forms.

Qottab dessert is small in size, and it is dusted with sugar powder, and it is a staple dessert served in different Iranian festivals and even celebrations. Originally Qottab is from the province of Yazd, but today it is made and enjoyed throughout the country by all.

Which type of Persian dessert did you enjoy having? If the desserts caught your attention and you feel you desire to taste them, you can find the respective recipes online and get them prepared at home