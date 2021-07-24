France’s lower house approves anti-Muslim bill

SHAFAQNA- The French parliament on Friday passed a controversial anti-Muslim bill despite strong criticisms from parliamentarians.

After an acrimonious seven-month debate , the so-called Anti-Separatism bill was approved by 49 votes to 19. There were five abstentions.The government argued the legislation was needed to bolster France’s secular system, but critics say it breaches religious freedom. In a fiery speech, far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon on Friday railed against the “anti-Republican law”, which he said was “anti-Muslim”.

France’s main opposition parties, including the Socialists (PS) and the centre-right Les Républicains, along with the French Communist Party, voted against the bill. The far-right National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, abstained from the vote, France 24 reported.

Many French Muslims say the law limits religious freedom and unfairly targets them. The Muslim community in France says the law targets Islamic private education by introducing new executive tools facilitating the suspension or closure of Islamic private schools. It also severely restricts home-schooling, forcing Muslim parents to send their children through the public secular education system where overt religious symbols like the headscarf are forbidden, according to press TV.