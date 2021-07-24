What happens if the Salaat is performed with invalid Qosl? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about performing Salaat/Salaah with invalid Qosl.

Question: I had to do Janabah Qosl, and after performing the Qosl and Salaat I realised that bit of plaster covering a wound from previous night had remained on my hand. Is it necessary to re-perform the Qosl and the Salaat?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The Qosl and the Salaat must be re-performed; if the cover was on the left side of the body, after removing it, it is enough to wash just that side with the intention (Niyyah) of Qosl. And if it was on the right side, after removing the cover, wash (that side) with the intention of Qosl; according to Wajib precaution all of the left side must also be washed with the intention of Qosl.

Source: leader.ir