What is the best action in this world?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: O’ the people of the world, this word lasts only for a short time and the hereafter is the everlasting abode. Therefore, prepare provisions from your pathways for your eternal place of destination. And do not tear your curtains with the One who is aware of your secrets [1]. By above words, Imam Ali (AS) meant, now that you have been granted the opportunity by Allah (SWT) to live in this world, use this temporary residence on this world and prepare for the hereafter by obeying God’s Commands and avoid rebellion and committing sins.

Source: Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 203.