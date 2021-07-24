General Assembly of American Churches has classified Israel as an apartheid regime

SHAFAQNA- The General Assembly of American Churches, known as the “Church of Christ”, has classified Israel as an apartheid regime.

The ecclesiastical assembly declared that it would not accept Israel’s apartheid regime in any way. The decision of the Council of the World Union of American Churches is only the first blow from many other important tribes in America. The Coordinating Committee of this ecclesiastical assembly condemned the continuing Israeli repression of the Palestinians and called on the US government to uphold the rights of the Palestinian people.

The church also rejected allegations that any criticism of Israel’s policies was anti-Semitic. The church also called on Joe Biden to suspend military support for Israel and to reject any ideology that would grant concessions or eliminate any nation.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English