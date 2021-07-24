https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/1-21.jpg 470 710 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-07-24 17:51:352021-07-24 17:51:35Photos: Host restaurant of al-Abbas shrine distributes thousands of meals on Arafa day and Eid al-Adha
SHAFAQNA-ABNA:The host restaurant of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine revealed that he distributed thousands of meals during the Ziyarat of the day of Arafah and Eid al-Adha, to visitors of the shrine of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).
Photos: Host restaurant of al-Abbas shrine distributes thousands of meals on Arafa day and Eid al-Adha
SHAFAQNA-ABNA:The host restaurant of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine revealed that he distributed thousands of meals during the Ziyarat of the day of Arafah and Eid al-Adha, to visitors of the shrine of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).
The head of the department, Engineer Adel Al-Hamami said “Distribution of three meals in addition to fruits, juices, etc., was through special distribution outlets identified in advance by the host restaurant’s department, and by following a mechanism that ensured avoiding overcrowding.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!