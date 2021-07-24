Date :Saturday, July 24th, 2021 | Time : 17:51 |ID: 223030 | Print

Photos: Host restaurant of al-Abbas shrine distributes thousands of meals on Arafa day and Eid al-Adha

SHAFAQNA-ABNA:The host restaurant of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine revealed that he distributed thousands of meals during the Ziyarat of the day of Arafah and Eid al-Adha, to visitors of the shrine of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).
The head of the department, Engineer Adel Al-Hamami said “Distribution of three meals in addition to fruits, juices, etc., was through special distribution outlets identified in advance by the host restaurant’s department, and by following a mechanism that ensured avoiding overcrowding.

 

