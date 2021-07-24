Tokyo Olympics Day 1: Gold medal fo Iranian shooter

SHAFAQNA- Iranian shooter Javad Forouqi won an Olympic gold medal.

He kissed the flag of Iran in the competition hall before it was raised and created a beautiful image.

The President of the American Shooting Federation congratulated Ali Dadgar, President of the Iranian Federation, on the victory of Javad Forouqi, in the 10-meter Air Pistol of the 2020 Olympics.

Valuable victory of Iranian volleyball against Poland

The Iranian national volleyball team played against Poland in its first game in the Olympics and won the game with a score of three to two.

