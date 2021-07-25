Tokyo Olympics Day 2: Iranian representative reaches semi-finals in rowing

SHAFAQNA- The Iranian women’s individual rowing national team advanced to the semifinals in the quarterfinals of the competition at the Olympic Games, finishing third.

The third day of the Tokyo Olympic Games is underway with “Nazanin Mollai” competing in individual rowing. The Mollai, who finished third in the qualifying round with a time of seven minutes and 59 seconds, ran in the quarterfinals along with rowers from Mexico, New Zealand, Switzerland, Namibia and Chinese Taipei.

The first three will advance to the Group A/B final and the second three will advance to the Group C final. At the end of this competition, the representative of Iran was able to be in the third place by recording a time of eight minutes and seven seconds and obtain a permit to participate in the semi-final stage of the A/B node. The boats of New Zealand and Switzerland came first and second.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English