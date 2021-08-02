Shia Paradigm of Islam: Muhammad (PBUH) and Ali (A.S) (Part 3)

SHAFAQNA | by Dr Chris Hewer: God, in God’s great wisdom, created human beings and placed them on the earth, but the earth is not their real abode. They were created to live in Paradise close to God. However, before they are able to live there, with the utmost freedom that their Lord would give them, they have to learn to use that freedom in the right way. For that reason they need to realise their full potential during their earthly lives by worshipping, obeying, serving and loving God and being God’s regents (khalifa) on

earth. To fulfil this high vocation, they needed guidance from God. How can one serve and obey unless one receives guidance on what to do? From the beginning of time, God sent guidance to human beings in the form of scriptures, but these alone are not enough. How is a scripture to be interpreted? How is it to be put into practice?Who can interpret it with authority? From where does that authority come? God answered all these questions by sending the scriptures to human Prophets, who were endowed with the highest gifts of spirituality, knowledge, piety, courage and justice. These Prophets had such a refined sense of moral knowledge given by God that they realised the consequences of sin and so did not sin in any way from birth until death. Similarly, this knowledge removed any sense of doubt or uncertainty from their minds. Such were the people that God sent as Prophets to guide humankind in a chain from Adam to Muhammad.

Some of the Prophets sent by God had not only spiritual authority on the earth but also political, legal and military authority. We can take the example of Abraham, for whom the Quran uses not only the term Prophet but also Imam [Q. 2:124]. Moses felt the need of a co-worker and God indicated that his brother Aaron (in Arabic, Haroun) was also a Prophet. He would work alongside Moses, be his minister (in Arabic, wazir) and indeed take on the leadership of the community after the death of Moses [Q. 28:33-35; 19:53; 25:35; 7:142]. Indeed, the Quran tells us that God will raise up Imams amongst the Children of Israel as guides [Q. 32:24; 21:73]. In a similar way, the Prophet Jesus gathered an inner circle of disciples around him, with their leader Simon Peter, who would guide the community after his ascension into heaven. Why do human beings need such guides present in the community? In the same way that Prophets were needed to interpret the scriptures with authority based on the light of knowledge given to them by God, so all generations of human beings need the presence of an infallible guide. Every human being has the gift of reason so that we can puzzle things out for ourselves. But not all human beings are equally intelligent, or rational, or balanced in their judgements. There is a natural forgetfulness in human beings and the pull of the ego can cause us to go astray. Because of this human weakness, God has provided sinless, infallible guides who can lead the community of humankind with authority and certainty. It is a mercy from God that human society will never be without such a guide or else, left to ourselves, we would be bound to go astray. Under their guidance, men and women are able to bring their worship, obedience, service and love of God to its fulfilment by drawing ever-closer to God until the ultimate closeness of the life of Paradise.

Muhammad and Ali

After the initial revelation of the Quran in the Cave of Hira, there was a period during which Muhammad spoke of his experience only to his wife Khadija and his cousin Ali. They believed in his message and were the first Muslims. Ali had been taken in to live in the household of Muhammad and Khadija from an early age. He was able to observe the Prophet and model his own character and life on his mentor. Later Muhammad was told to share the message with other family members. He summoned his family to a meeting so that he could tell them of his call and ask for their support. Some forty members of the family were present. He asked who amongst them would follow him in the way of Islam. There was a stunned silence in response. Then Ali, at this time a youth of about thirteen years, stepped forward and pledged his allegiance to Muhammad. Muhammad responded by announcing that Ali was his brother, he was to be his successor, his minister (wazir) and the executor of his will. The others were told that they should obey him. This caused some surprise within the family; should the elders accept the leadership of this boy and obey him?

The Quran says that Muhammad spoke not out of his own will but always by the will of God [Q. 53:3]. Thus God, speaking through the Prophet, named Ali as the successor to Muhammad at the very beginning of his mission. Muhammad said that his relationship to Ali was to be like that of Moses to Aaron, except that Aaron was also a Prophet and Ali not; Muhammad was the last of the chain of Prophets.

When the Muslim community was to migrate from Mecca to Madina, it was Ali who slept in the Prophet’s place to act as a decoy for those who sought to assassinate Muhammad so that he could make his escape. Ali was asked to stay behind in Mecca for some time to return to the Makkans any goods that they had left in Muhammad’s safe-keeping.

This divine designation (nass) of Ali was repeated in another episode mentioned in the Quran [Q. 5:55]. Some Muslims were in the mosque making voluntary prayers when a poor man entered and approached various people begging for alms. The only one to respond was Ali. He was actually performing a cycle of prayer (rak’a) and in the position of bowing when the man approached him. Without breaking off from his prayer, Ali extended his hand to the poor man and signalled that he should take the ring from Ali’s finger as charity. It was at this time that the verse in question was revealed to Muhammad. It speaks of the guardian with authority within the community (wali), naming him first as God, then the Prophet, then “the faithful one who maintains the prayer and gives charity whilst bowing down.” Muhammad himself confirmed that this was a reference to Ali being designated by God as his successor.

Ali was the constant companion of Muhammad from the earliest days in Mecca, right through the years in Madina. In this way he could see and hear the Prophet at work and absorb his practice and wisdom. In the year 630, when Muhammad was preparing to lead an army towards the distant city of Tabuk to engage in battle with the forces of the Byzantine Empire, he asked Ali to remain in charge of Madina. There were hypocrites in Madina at the time and thus a fear that they might rise against the Prophet’s rule in his absence. The normal thing was that Ali would accompany Muhammad on his journeys. On this occasion, he was asked to stay behind and told that Madina cannot be preserved without the presence of either Muhammad or Ali in it. Ali gained the reputation within the Muslim community of being a man filled with wisdom and also great courage, shown on many occasions on the field of battle, when Ali was often sent out in single-handed combat with the enemy. He married Fatima, the daughter of Muhammad with his first wife Khadija, thus cementing the bond.

About three months before his death, Muhammad led the Muslim community on the only Hajj that he performed. By this time, almost all the Quran had been revealed and the Muslim practice of the community was well established. All the practices and teachings of the Quran and the Prophet had been conveyed to the community. On the way back from this pilgrimage, on the journey from Mecca to Madina, the Angel Gabriel (Jibril) appeared to Muhammad with the command to “convey what has been conveyed to you or else you have done nothing” [Q. 5:67]. What could this definitive command be at this late stage of Muhammad’s mission, when the message had been so comprehensively conveyed? Muhammad halted the community at an oasis called Ghadir Khumm. This was the point at which the roads separated and some had already gone on their way; Muhammad called them back. The whole pilgrim body was thus assembled, by tradition some 72,000 Muslims. Muhammad mounted a rock so that he could be seen and heard. He raised the hand of Ali and said that all those who accepted him, Muhammad, as their master or leader (maula) should take Ali as their maula after his death.

This was the clear designation by the infallible Prophet that Ali should be his successor. All the Muslims who were present pledged their allegiance to Ali at this time as the Commander of the Faithful (amir al-mu’minin). On this occasion, the verse of the Quran “this day I have perfected your religion” was revealed [Q. 5:3]. Muhammad then spoke this prayer: “My Lord, be the friend of whoever is Ali’s friend, and the enemy of whoever is Ali’s enemy; love whoever loves him and hate whoever hates him; help whoever helps him and abandon whoever abandons him, whoever he may be. Let those who are present convey this to those who are absent.” This day is commemorated annually on Eid Ghadir Khumm.