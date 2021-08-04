Shia Paradigm of Islam: Family of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)- Part 4

SHAFAQNA | by Dr Chris Hewer: In the year 631, a Christian delegation from the settlement of Najran came to Madina and entered into a discussion with Muhammad (PBUH) about the person and nature of Jesus. The debate was to be resolved by both groups coming into the presence of God with their families and invoking the curse of God on whoever was not telling the truth. The critical challenge is recorded in the Quran:

“Come! Let us call our sons and your sons (Abna’ana), our women and your women (Nisa’ana) and ourselves and yourselves (Anfus’ana literally our souls), then let us pray earnestly and call down God’s curse upon the liars” [Q. 3:61].

The next morning Muhammad (PBUH) went out to face the challenge. He took with him his grandsons, Hassan (AS) and Hussain (AS), the two sons of Ali (AS) and Fatimah (SA) (it was common in that culture to refer to one’s grandsons as one’s sons and Muhammad (PBUH) had no living son at this time). With them he took their mother, his daughter Fatimah (SA) (our women). It is significant here that he had nine wives alive at that time but did not take any of them. Finally he took with him Ali (our soul or our Nafs). The Christian delegation did not go through with the challenge when they saw that Muhammad (PBUH) was prepared to risk himself and his family in this affair. This constitutes a clear identification of these five people as the Family of the Prophet (PBUH) or the Ahlul-Bayt (AS).

There are many accounts of the relationship of Muhammad with the other four members of the family. He is reported to have said that “Ali is my Nafs.” The term Nafs here can have meanings like soul or inner self. Ali is thus understood to bear the same inner light that was in Muhammad; they were almost like two faces of the same coin. Again Muhammad (PBUH) is reported as saying: “I am the city of knowledge and Ali is its gate.” This indicates the function that Ali (AS) had of guiding people to the truth and making clear the hidden meanings of the Quran. Ali is characterised as being of exceptional wisdom in all matters relating to the way of Islam.

In a Hadith, the Prophet (PBUH) said: “Wisdom is divided into ten parts: nine parts are given to Ali and the other one is distributed amongst the rest of the people.” Fatimah (SA) is spoken of as “the leader of the women of Paradise.” Further there is a Hadith in which Muhammad said, “Fatimah is part of me. Whoever offends her, offends me, whoever offends me, offends God, whoever offends God, his place is in Hellfire.” The closeness of father and daughter can be seen in the touching account of Muhammad (PBUH) on his deathbed telling her that he was soon to die. She wept with grief. Then he told her that she would be the first of his family to die after him and she smiled with joy.

Fatimah lived only a few months after the death of her father. Finally, there are many incidents of Muhammad playing with his grandsons and seeking to have them close to him. On one occasion, one of them even rode on his shoulders during the formal prayers. He

spoke of them as “the leaders of the youths of Paradise.” An incident in the life of Muhammad and his family was the occasion for the revelation of a crucial verse in Shia understanding. The Prophet (PBUH) was covered by a cloak or blanket and then was joined under it by Hassan (AS), Hussain (AS), Fatimah (SA) and Ali (AS). The following verse was revealed at this time,

“Indeed God desires to repel all impurity from you, O’ People of the Household (Ahlul-Bayt), and purify you with a thorough purification” [Q. 33:33].

The term Ahlul-Bayt refers exclusively to these five people and their descendants, the later Imams. They are referred to by the Arabic term Ma’sum, which is best translated as “the sinless ones” or by the technical term “the impeccable”, which includes the concept of being infallible or incapable of error in their lives and teaching. The five members of the Ahlul-Bayt (AS) gathered under the blanket were born sinless and remained so throughout their lives. This “verse of the purification” is the divine proclamation of their status, rendering them as “the best of creation.”

The Ahlul-Bayt (AS)

As we have seen, Ali, as the first male Muslim and constant companion of Muhammad (PBUH), and Fatimah (SA), the daughter of the Prophet (PBUH), were in the best position to imbibe the spirit of the message of Islam as well as the details of the Quran and the way that it was put into practice by Muhammad (PBUH). This, combined with their God-given status as impeccable, made them the best equipped guides of the community. It is recorded that in the months between the death of Muhammad (PBUH) and her own death, Fatimah (SA) was visited by the Angel Gabriel, who brought her comfort and imparted to her knowledge from the unseen world of God, including knowledge of future events.

These revelations were recorded by Ali in a book, the Mus’haf of Fatimah (SA). This knowledge and this book were passed on to their two sons Hassan (AS) and Hussain (AS) and later into the keeping of the subsequent Imams. This visitation of the angel to Fatimah (SA) is a reminder of Gabriel’s visit to Mary, the mother of Jesus [Q. 19:17-21]. Mary shared with Fatimah (SA) the status of being amongst the highest of creation: those who are purified and a blessing to humankind [Q. 3:42]. Both women received messages from God via the angel and conveyed the knowledge of their hearts to their sons.

There are many Hadith of the Prophet (PBUH) in which he spoke about the role of the Ahlul-Bayt (AS) after his death. He said: “Stars save people from being drowned and my household saves people from disagreements and conflicts.” Again, “Be aware that surely the parable of my household amongst you is like the ship of Noah, whoever embarked on the ship of Noah was saved and whoever refused to do so was drowned.” Finally, “Whoever enters by their association with the Ahlul-Bayt (AS) will be forgiven by God.” These Hadith make it clear that the Ahlul-Bayt (AS) are to have the role of guiding the Muslim community, interpreting the Quran and authentic Sunna of the Prophet, and being a blessing leading to forgiveness and Paradise after the Prophet’s (PBUH) death.

He spoke of them as “his trust” and “a partner for the Quran.” The most explicit Hadith of Muhammad (PBUH) in this regard is called the Hadith of the Two Most Precious Things. Muhammad (PBUH) said: “I am leaving amongst you two most precious things, the Book of God and the Ahlul-Bayt (AS), as long as you hold fast to them you will not go astray. These two things will not separate from each other until they reach me near the fountain (in Paradise) on the Day of Judgement.” The Quran and the Ahlul-Bayt (AS) are like the two rails of a railway track to lead humankind through this life to Paradise. They run in parallel; if the rails separate from each other, then the train could not run along the railway track. If only one rail is present, then the train cannot run at all. This was God’s plan for humanity. As the Quran says,

“A faithful man or woman may not, when God and his Prophet have decided on a matter, have any option in their decision, and whoever disobeys God and the Prophet has certainly strayed into manifest error” [Q. 33:36].

After the death of Muhammad (PBUH)

When it became clear that the Prophet (PBUH) had died there was chaos and division within the Muslim community. Ali, who was about thirty-five years old at the time, as the closest male relative and executor of Muhammad’s (PBUH) will, was responsible for seeing that the body of the Prophet (PBUH) was buried. While he was thus engaged, those companions of the Prophet (PBUH) who had migrated from Mecca decided that one of their number, Abu Bakr, should become the head of the community of Muslims (632-634). Ali (AS) and his extended family, the Bani Hashim, which was also the family from which Muhammad (PBUH) came, reminded them of the designation of God and the Prophet (PBUH) of Ali (AS) as his successor but to no avail.

The Makkan aristocracy could not think of the leadership of the community going to someone from the Bani Hashim. Ali (AS) realised that insistence upon his right of succession would lead to bloodshed and so withdrew from a fight that would have divided the Muslim community. Those who supported the rightful designation of Ali (AS) were to be known by the name of the Shia-t Ali or followers of Ali; in short, the Shia.

When Abu Bakr was coming to the end of his life, he nominated another Makkan leader, Umar, as his successor (634-644). He in turn appointed a group of elders to be an electoral college to decide on the succession after his death. By this time, some of the elements of Muslim life and practice had already been changed by the first two Caliphs, in accordance with their own reasoning. One of the conditions set by the electoral college, that must be agreed by the successor, was to uphold the Sunna of the Prophet (PBUH) and, in addition, the teaching and practice of the first two Caliphs; Ali would only agree to uphold the Sunna of the Prophet (PBUH). Uthman (644-656) was elected as the third Caliph.

He was assassinated in 656, which led to immediate calls for revenge, which further divided the community. Those Muslims who were present in Medina turned to Ali as their leader and so he assumed his rightful place as the first Imam or successor to Muhammad.

The division intensified when there were calls for blood revenge for Uthman, which came from some of the old Makkan aristocracy, led by Muawiyah, the Governor of Syria. Ali was criticised for not doing enough to take revenge on the killer. Some former friends of Ali, who had supported his claim to leadership, broke off their allegiance to him when he refused to grant them special privileges. They decided to wage war against him.

The group opposing Ali (AS) included Ayisha, the youngest wife of Muhammad (PBUH) and she became a focal point in the battle that followed. This was the first time that Muslims had fought against their fellow Muslims. At the battle, which took place on 9 December 656, called the Battle of the Camel because Ayisha sat on her camel encouraging her forces, Ali (AS) was victorious and the leaders of the opposition were killed. Ayisha was treated with respect and escorted to Medina where she withdrew from public life.

This was not the end of the matter as those opposed to Ali (AS) marshalled under the leadership of Muawiyah, the Governor of Syria. This led to a greater battle in Iraq in 657, called the Battle of Siffin, which went on for several weeks. In the end, Ali decided to go for arbitration to end the fighting but this displeased a group of his followers, who said that such matters should not be decided by arbitration. For them, this amounted to a lack of trust in God’s designation of Ali (AS) as Imam. They left Ali’s party and became known as the Kharijites (those who went out).

They became another armed group opposed to Ali (AS) and he was forced to do battle against them in July 658 and defeat them. The arbitration did not bring peace with the group associated with Muawiyah, who was accepted as their leader in Jerusalem in 660, thus beginning the Umayyad Dynasty. Ali’s (AS) influence was reduced to the area of Iraq, where he settled until, in January 661, in the city of Kufa, he was assassinated by a Kharijite seeking revenge. Ali (AS) was buried in Najaf, not far from Kufa, but the exact location of his grave was kept secret until it was revealed by his successor, the sixth Imam (AS), in the eight century. Over the centuries it has been an important centre of pilgrimage.

Before Ali (AS) died, in accordance with the Prophet’s (PBUH) instructions, he designated his eldest son Hassan (AS) as his successor. There were still tensions with the Umayyads, who were increasing their power based in their new capital of Damascus. Imam Hassan (AS) withdrew from political life and concentrated on the spiritual leadership of his followers. He made a pact with Muawiyah that he would live quietly in Medina and not become the focus of rebellion against the Umayyads, provided that certain conditions were honoured.

One of these stipulations was that Muawiyah would not appoint a successor but allow the community to decide who should be the leader after him. Such agreements were ignored by Muawiyah. Hassan (AS) remained the rightful Imam for the Shia, who believe that he was entitled to the political leadership of the whole Muslim community although this was not possible in the circumstances. He died in c.669 and was buried in the cemetery of Al-Baqi in Medina.