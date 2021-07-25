Date :Sunday, July 25th, 2021 | Time : 10:50 |ID: 223128 | Print

Tokyo Olympics:Tunisian swimmer wins surprise gold

SHAFAQNA- An 18-year-old Tunisian wins an Olympic gold medal in swimming.

Hafnaoui was the stunning winner of the 400-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Games on Sunday, beating a field of faster and older swimmers. The Young Tunisian finished in 3 minutes, 43.26 seconds, punctuating his victory with loud yelling that echoed in the mostly empty 15,000-seat arena. “I believe when I touched the wall and I saw myself first,” he said. “I was so surprised.”

Australia’s Jack McLoughlin earned silver and American Kieran Smith took bronze. The top three were separated by less than a second after the eight-lap race. He joined Ous Mellouli as the only Tunisians to win a gold in swimming, abc News reported.

Just three years ago, Hafnaoui was competing in the Youth Olympic Games, placing 8th in this same event in Buenos Aires. The last swimming Olympic medal for Tunisia was in 2012 at the London Games, when Oussama Mellouli won gold in the 10 km marathon, according to npr.

 

