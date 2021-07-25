Date :Sunday, July 25th, 2021 | Time : 19:03 |ID: 223170 | Print

Photos: Imam Ali (A.S) holy shrine preparing for auspicious Eid of al-Ghadir

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Imam Ali holy shrine on the eve of auspicious Eid of al-Ghadir 1442-2021.
Eid al-Ghadīr (Arabic: عید الغَدیر) is among important feasts and happy holidays of Shi’a held on Dhu l-Hijja 18 at the time when, according to reports, the Prophet (s) appointed Ali b. Abi Talib (a) as his caliph and the Imam after himself following an order from God. That event happened in the Prophet’s (s) Hajjat al-Wida’ (the Farewell Hajj), in 10/632 in a place called Ghadir Khumm.

In Shia hadiths, the anniversary has been called “Eid Allah al-Akbar” (the greatest eid of God), Eid of Ahl al-Bayt (a) and “Ashraf al-A’yad” (Most Honorable Eid). Shia Muslims celebrate this day around the world with various customs.

 

