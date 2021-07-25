Date :Sunday, July 25th, 2021 | Time : 19:14 |ID: 223201 | Print

Amnesty int’l urges Bahraini authorities to immediately release Mushaima and Al-Singace

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: Amnesty International demanded on Friday (July 23, 2021) the immediate release of the two detained activists Hassan Mushaima and Abduljalil Al-Singace.

“Two Bahraini opposition activists Abduljalil Al-Singace and Hassan Mushaima have both been in hospital since 18 July. Both men are vulnerable and suffer from underlying health conditions. They are prisoners of conscience and must be released immediately and unconditionally,” Amnesty tweeted.

It added “Abduljalil Al-Singace has been on hunger strike since 8 July in protest at his treatment in prison and the confiscation, in April, of a non-political research he has worked on over the past four years.”

“Hassan Mushaima was transferred to hospital to undergo medical tests. His sugar levels and blood pressure are extremely high and may now be suffering from further worrying medical issues. The Bahraini authorities must also give him access to his medical records.”

