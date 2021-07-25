Date :Sunday, July 25th, 2021 | Time : 23:22 |ID: 223215 | Print

Israeli forces stole 500 head of livestock from Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- Israeli forces stole hundreds of livestock from a border town in Lebanon, the country’s official news agency reports.

The official Lebanese news agency reported this afternoon (Sunday) that Israeli forces stole 500 goats from the city of Hasbaya in the northeastern province of Al-Nabatieh in the south of the country.

According to the report, Israeli forces took the cattle to the occupied territories after shooting a Lebanese shepherd in the head in the Al-Samaqa area on the outskirts of the town of Kfar Shuba in Hasbaya.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

