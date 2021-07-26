Tokyo 2020 – Volleyball / Iran vs Venezuela (3 -0)

Shafaqa – Iran’s national volleyball team has continued to have a great start to their second Olympic campaign with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-18) triumph over Venezuela at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Monday.

The Iranians started the match with a more organised offence and defence than their Venezuelan counterparts while the Venezuelans struggled on a string of errors, Iran finished the set with a 25-17 lead. The story repeated in the second and third set with a 25 -20 and 25-18 lead.

Iran also surprisingly defeated reigning world champions Poland (3-2) in their first match on Saturday producing a stunning win.

Photos: Iran vs Venezuela / Screenshot of Fédération Internationale de Volleyball website.