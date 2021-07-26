https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/islamic-ummah-1.jpg 199 253 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-07-26 09:51:262021-07-26 09:51:26Does the holy Quran cover all the needs of Islamic nation?
Does the holy Quran cover all the needs of Islamic nation?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the fifth Shia Imam, Mohammad Al-Baqir (AS) who said: Allah (SWT) has not omitted anything/any issue in Divine Book (the holy Quran) that Islamic Ummah (nation) needs, and God has made it clear for the Prophet of Islam (PBUH). Allah (SWT) has set a limit for everything, as well as designated a clear reason for it, and for anyone who transgresses beyond these limits, God has assigned relevant punishments [1].
