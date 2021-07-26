Does the holy Quran cover all the needs of Islamic nation?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the fifth Shia Imam, Mohammad Al-Baqir (AS) who said: Allah (SWT) has not omitted anything/any issue in Divine Book (the holy Quran) that Islamic Ummah (nation) needs, and God has made it clear for the Prophet of Islam (PBUH). Allah (SWT) has set a limit for everything, as well as designated a clear reason for it, and for anyone who transgresses beyond these limits, God has assigned relevant punishments [1].

[1] Tafseer-e-Nemoneh, Vol. 11, Page 363.