What are the indicators of the complete belief?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the fourth Shia Imam, Ali ibn Hussain, Al-Sajjad (AS) who said: If four characteristics are in anyone, such a person’s belief is complete, his/her sins will be forgiven, and will meet God while Allah (SWT) is satisfied with him/her; these characteristics are described below.

The one who fulfils his/her commitment to the people. The one whose tongue is truthful with the people (the one who speaks nothing but the truth). The one who is ashamed and embarrassed of any inappropriate act in the presence of God and the people. The one who has good manners and behaviour toward his/her family [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 69, Page 285, Hadith 48.