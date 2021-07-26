https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/belief.jpg 161 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-07-26 09:54:512021-07-26 09:54:51What are the indicators of the complete belief?
What are the indicators of the complete belief?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the fourth Shia Imam, Ali ibn Hussain, Al-Sajjad (AS) who said: If four characteristics are in anyone, such a person’s belief is complete, his/her sins will be forgiven, and will meet God while Allah (SWT) is satisfied with him/her; these characteristics are described below.
- The one who fulfils his/her commitment to the people.
- The one whose tongue is truthful with the people (the one who speaks nothing but the truth).
- The one who is ashamed and embarrassed of any inappropriate act in the presence of God and the people.
- The one who has good manners and behaviour toward his/her family [1].
[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 69, Page 285, Hadith 48.
