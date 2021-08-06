Photos of Kaaba & Mecca from ancient times to present

SHAFAQNA- Al Jazeera has recently published some old images of the Kaaba and the holy city of Mecca.

Al-Jazeera has published an old photograph of the House of God from 1889, comparing it to the current situation in which only a small number of pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The next photos are from 1910 and later. The old and new situation of Mecca shows the very rapid and extensive changes of this holy city.

