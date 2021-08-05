A mosque with five minarets in Bosnia and Herzegovina

SHAFAQNA- Bosnia and Herzegovina mosques often have one minaret, but the Kolagrad Five Minaret Mosque in the Bosnian Christian area with five minarets is an exception, unlike any other in Bosnia and the Balkans.

In a part of Bosnia which is called the Republic of Serbia, you feel overjoyed by an Islamic greeting or passing a veiled woman on the street, let alone sighting a small mosque on your way! Now, if you go to a mosque with five minarets, it certainly is a grand experience! This mosque is the only Bosnian five-minaret mosque, ironically built in the Republika Srpska far from the Muslim district.

In 1982, in honor of his four children, Odo Tucci built a mosque with four minarets in the village of Kolagrad near Bosnia’s Zvornik near present-day Serbia. Most of the population in the area at that time was Muslim.

About a decade later, in 1992, the bloody Bosnian war broke out. Chetniks (extremist Serbs and Croats) entered the village, and Odo and his family fled the village from the top of the hill to witness the destruction of their mosque. Many Zvornik Muslims were massacred and the rest were expelled and displaced. Odomade a covenant with God with tears in his eyes as he left his hometown.

Odo was captured while fleeing, but God wanted him to stay alive to keep his promise. He was one of the first Muslim refugees to return to his homeland after the end of the war, and in the most difficult of circumstances, he worked hard to persuade others to return to their homeland.

Odo died in 2007 while fulfilling his covenant with God and building another mosque on the same spot, this time with five minarets. He was buried in a corner of the mosque to be an observer and witness of this Islamic place of worship forever.

Today, the five-minaret mosque of Kolagrad has become one of the sights of the region and is a beacon of hope for Muslims who, despite all the hardships and difficulties, still live in this Christian area and hear the pleasant sound of the call to prayer from this mosque and perform their prayers.

