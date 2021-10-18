https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/4efdd2f969559e8b1c92e99f32ded48e_600.jpg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-10-18 12:18:302021-10-18 12:18:30Photos: Imam Askari‘s (A.S) shrine in Samarra
Photos: Imam Askari‘s (A.S) shrine in Samarra
SHAFQANA- The shrine of Imam Hasan Askari (A.S) in the city of Samarra hosts thousands of pilgrims from different parts of Iraq every day.
Read more from Shafaqna:
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!