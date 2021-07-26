Ghadir flag raising ceremony over Imam Ali’s (A.S) shrine+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The ceremony of raising the Ghadir flag over the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) was held on the eve of Eid al-Ghadir in Najaf Ashraf.

The custodianship of Astan Quds Hussaini announced the raising of a flag containing the words “Man kunto Maula, Fa hazaa Aliyun Maula” over the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S).

According to this report, this flag is held every year at the same time with the arrival of Eid al-Ghadir on the 18th of Dhul Hijjah during a special ceremony.

The ceremony began today (Monday) with the presence of “Rezvan Sahib Reza”, the deputy head of Astan Quds Alavi and members of the administrative council of this holy shrine, mentioning a few verses from the holy Quran.

Followings are the photos of this ceremony and the raising of the flag over the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S):

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English