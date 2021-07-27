India plans to raze 500 mosques in occupied Kashmir

SHAFAQNA- India is conspiring to raze 500 mosques in the occupied Kashmir, Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation and wife of jailed Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik said on Tuesday.



Mushaal Hussein Mullick was speaking at a seminar to commemorate the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day organised by the Government College University Kashmir Society (GCU-KS) on last Tuesday. She said the mosques were demarcated under a plan to construct temples for the Hindus settlement in Jammu Kashmir.

She said India was illegally changing the demography of the occupied territory by bringing Hindu settlers to the occupied territory. She said the proportion of the population was being changed in sheer violation of international law and the UN resolutions but the world community was looking at the situation like a silent spectator, DAWN reported.