Date :Friday, August 6th, 2021 | Time : 11:04 |ID: 223331 | Print

Photos: Reconstruction of a Mosque destroyed in Gaza war

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian Aman Group continues the process of rebuilding the Al-Khalil Al-Wazir (Sheikh Ajlin) Mosque in Gaza. The Mosque was destroyed in 2014 when the Israeli army attacked Gaza.

Persian version

You might also like
Abbas: UAE-Israel deal was the last poisoned dagger in flank of Palestine
Palestinians Hold Rally on 100th Day since Trump ‘Nakba’ Move
Palestine withdraws from all accords with Israel and US: Mahmoud Abbas
How did Quds day 2019 pass in al-Quds? +Photos
Mosque gets RM35,000 grant for upgrade in Malaysia
Human rights day 2020 Long-Suffering Muslim Nations, Can They Ever Recover Better?
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *