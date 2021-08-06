https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/e6345a4bee2c7890faf743b06c28b136_558.jpg 720 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-08-06 11:04:002021-08-06 15:48:05Photos: Reconstruction of a Mosque destroyed in Gaza war
Photos: Reconstruction of a Mosque destroyed in Gaza war
SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian Aman Group continues the process of rebuilding the Al-Khalil Al-Wazir (Sheikh Ajlin) Mosque in Gaza. The Mosque was destroyed in 2014 when the Israeli army attacked Gaza.
