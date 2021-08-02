Date :Monday, August 2nd, 2021 | Time : 12:54 |ID: 223341 | Print

Karbala: Marriage sermons recited in al-Abbas (A.S) Holy Shrine +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi young couples from different parts of the country visit the shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) in the city of Karbala. Their marriage sermons are recited in this holy shrine and they start their life together.

 

