Photos: Inauguration of Imam Ali (A.S) Mosque in Turkey

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali (A.S) Mosque was inaugurated in the “Qara Aghaj” area of Igdir, Turkey, with the presence of a group of Shia and local Turkish officials.

