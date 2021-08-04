https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/664ae8c982121da3fca221a419faff92_670.jpg 904 650 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-08-04 08:19:392021-08-04 08:19:39Photos: Inauguration of Imam Ali (A.S) Mosque in Turkey
Photos: Inauguration of Imam Ali (A.S) Mosque in Turkey
SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali (A.S) Mosque was inaugurated in the “Qara Aghaj” area of Igdir, Turkey, with the presence of a group of Shia and local Turkish officials.
