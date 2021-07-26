CAIR: Discrimination against American Muslims is on rise

SHAFQANA- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said in a report that discrimination and restrictions against American Muslims increased in May and June.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Islamic organization in the country, has published a report documenting incidents of discrimination against Muslims, Axios reported on Sunday.

The website added that the council has decided to submit the report, which it publishes at the end of each year, this time in the middle of the year, due to an increase in discrimination against Muslims.

“The report focuses on 38 of the hundreds of cases documented by the council. The purpose of this report is to provide an overview of the daily lives of Muslims in the United States, who continue to face the deadly threat of Islamophobia, ” the organization said in a statement.

The report documented an increase in heinous crimes against Muslims following the Israeli-Palestinian conflict last May, citing an increase in such incidents against mosques and acts of sabotage.

According to the report, bullying against Muslim students is on the rise with a high average, to the point that it refers to a case in which a teacher called a Muslim child a terrorist.

The Organization for Islamic-American Relations concludes: Islamophobia is a threat not only to Muslims but to all societies and their peace.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English