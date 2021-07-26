Date :Monday, July 26th, 2021 | Time : 13:26 |ID: 223369 | Print

Aoun: We want to extend international forces’ presence in southern Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese president stressed his country’s desire to extend the presence of international troops.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun stressed during a meeting with UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Peace Operations Mr. Jean-Pierre Lacroix that Lebanon wants to extend the presence of international troops in the south of the country without changing its mission or number.

He also condemned the Israeli air force violating Lebanese sovereignty.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

