Bahrain prisoner dies due to medical negligence

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: A 35-year-old Bahraini prisoner died following complications of sickle-cell anaemia and deliberate medical neglect inside the prison.

Human rights activists had declared the prisoner dead and demanded an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

Hassan Abdulnabi Mansour was sentenced to three months in prison, but was not covered by alternative sanctions despite the seriousness of his health, said Ahmed Al-Wada’i, director of the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy.

The prisoner suffered medical negligence in the Al-Hawdh al-Jaf prison, he said, adding that there was stall in giving his medication and delayed his transfer to the prison clinic.

Al-Wada’i continued: the prisoner was groaning and crying in pain, prompting his colleagues to knock heavily on the doors until he was transferred to the prison clinic to Salmaniya Hospital, where he passed away.