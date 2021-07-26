Adhan competition held in Albania

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A competition on Adhan (call to prayer) was recently held in Albania.

Teenagers and youths aged 15 to 25 from different parts of the country took part in the contest, Alukah.net reported. It was organized in three stages and the last one was hosted by Kolegji Universitar Beder in the capital Tirana.

A number of religious officials, scholars and Muftis of the country attended the closing ceremony. Addressing the event, Tulant Bica, deputy head of the Muslim affairs department of Albania, highlighted the importance of Adhan in Islam.

He also thanked the organizers of the competition and hoped that it will be held every year. Winners of the three top ranks were awarded at the closing ceremony. The Republic of Albania is a country in Southeast Europe with a population of over 3 million. Some 60 percent of Albanians are Muslims.