Al-Kazemi & Biden meet to agree the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq by end of 2021

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister and the US President, at the beginning of their meeting at the White House, stressed the need for continued strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The office of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi issued a brief statement on Monday evening announcing that he had arrived at the White House at the head of a high-level delegation to meet with US President Joe Biden.

At the beginning of the meeting and in a joint conversation with reporters at the White House, Al-Kazemi, while expressing satisfaction with the continued cooperation between Iraq and the United States, said that relations between the two countries have various health, cultural and other aspects. The Iraqi Prime Minister also stressed that his country’s partnership with the United States is strategic and that the relationship between the two countries is stronger than ever.

Biden, for his part, said the United States would no longer conduct combat missions in Iraq and that his country would focus on helping train Iraqi forces. Emphasizing the US government’s commitment to security cooperation with the Iraqi government and joint confrontation with the ISIS terrorist group, the US President noted that security cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism will continue.

The governments of Iraq and the United States announced in the final statement of the last round of strategic talks between the two countries that the two sides have agreed to withdraw US troops from Iraq by the end of this year. The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs this morning (Tuesday) published the full text of the final statement of the fourth and last round of strategic dialogue between the country and the United States on its website, according to which the strategic dialogue process began 11 June 2020 as part of the 2008 Strategic Framework Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation between the two countries and has now ended.

According to the statement, Iraqi and US Secretary of State Fuad Hussein and Antony Blinken chaired the last round of strategic talks between the two countries, and the Iraqi delegation also included representatives from the Kurdistan Regional Government. While both delegations reaffirmed the principles agreed in the Strategic Framework Agreement, Iraq issued a detailed statement on its ongoing efforts to strengthen the safe and voluntary return of refugees to their places of residence, and the United States has pledged to continue to support these efforts.

At the same time, the United States reaffirmed its commitment to the sovereignty and law of Iraq and pledged to continue to provide the resources needed to protect its territorial integrity. The Iraqi government reaffirmed its commitment to protecting international coalition forces claiming to fight terrorism in the country, noting that all coalition forces were operating in Iraq at the invitation of Baghdad and advising and training Iraqi security forces.

The delegations of the two countries further emphasized that the bases hosting the US forces and other international coalition forces do not belong to them, but to the Iraqi bases and are governed by the executive laws of this country, while the presence of international forces in Iraq is only to support the government in the war against the ISIS terrorist group.

After the completion of the recent talks between the technical teams the two delegations also agreed that the security relationship between the two countries will be fully changed to consulting, training and intelligence cooperation, and at the end of this year, December 31, 2021, no more US combat troops will be present on Iraqi soil.

