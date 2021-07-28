SHAFAQNA- Many Muslim organizations are organising programs to celebrate Eid Al-Ghadir.

The AIM will hold a ceremony and mark Eid al-Ghadir on Wednesday 28th July 2021. The program will include recitations, talks, poetry and nasheeds. The ceremony will be held at AIM Office (Upstairs at Muhammadi Trust), 131 Walm Lane, NW2 3AU.

Here is the announcement of some other programmes:

An online ceremony will be held on Thursday 29th July 2021. The online ceremony will be broadcasted on Youtube (www.youtube.com//whoismahdiofficial).

A live discussion with Shaykh Mahdi Rastani, discussing “Verses of Wilaayah”, will be held on Saturday 31st July 2021 by MIZAN INSTITUTE.

This 2.5 hour presentation will explore the understanding of the Sunni and Shia schools of thought relating to the verses of the Quran revealed regarding the issue of Wilayah. The presentation will briefly discuss the views of some prominent Shia scholars namely Allamah Tabatabai, Ayatullah Jawadi Amoli and Ayatullah Makarem Shirazi as well as some prominent Sunni scholars, namely Fakhr al-Razi, Zamakhshari, al-Tabari and Ibn Taymiyyah.